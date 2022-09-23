Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 127,648 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after buying an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,530,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $135.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

