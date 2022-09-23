Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

