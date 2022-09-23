Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $40,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

