Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.