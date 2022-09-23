Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 51,136 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,136 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

