Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $79,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 533,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

