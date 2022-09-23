Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $136.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.07.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

