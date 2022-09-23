Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $177.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.86.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $158.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.