MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Increased by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,878,000 after acquiring an additional 208,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,730. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

