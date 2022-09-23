Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $314.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 314 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 314 ($3.79), with a volume of 801972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.20 ($4.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.40. The company has a market cap of £480.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molten Ventures

About Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 5,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($24,016.63).

(Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

