Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

MONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 189.30 ($2.29) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.23. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

