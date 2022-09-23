Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.39 Million

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Moonlight Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonlight Token has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonlight Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonlight Token Profile

Moonlight Token’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Moonlight Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC. Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonlight Token is moonlighttoken.com.

Buying and Selling Moonlight Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLight Incubator is a ground-breaking organization that helps projects launch on BSC by providing a full scale range of services: technical support, marketing, networking, contract development & token launch. A 2% buy-back fee of Moonlight Token is included in the tokenomics of the incubated tokenMoonlight token launched with a 7% fee on every transaction to improve security by preventing bot trading, and decrease price volatility. The transaction fee is split between redistribution and LP generation:2% transaction fee redistributed to all existing holders5% transaction fee going into the LP (auto-generated LP)”

