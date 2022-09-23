Morris Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

