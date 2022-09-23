Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.32. 73,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,271. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

