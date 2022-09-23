Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after buying an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 62,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,073. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

