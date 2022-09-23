Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 3.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.60. 198,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

