M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.85. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.01 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

