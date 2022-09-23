Multiverse (AI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Multiverse has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Multiverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Multiverse

Multiverse launched on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

