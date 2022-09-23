NAGA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One NAGA coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.82 or 1.00027209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00070166 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00078606 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.