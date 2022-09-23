National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $107.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NTIOF opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.