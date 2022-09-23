National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $107.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NTIOF opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.