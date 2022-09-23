Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $52.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

CGNX opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cognex by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

