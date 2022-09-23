Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NEO opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$505.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.60. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.