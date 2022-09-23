New Century Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 129.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,121. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,107 shares of company stock worth $66,895,392 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

