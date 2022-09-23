New Century Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 233,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Maximus Price Performance
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
