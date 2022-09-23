New Century Advisors LLC Sells 20,580 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Century Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

O traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,121. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

