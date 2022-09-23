New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 10.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 28,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,044,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

