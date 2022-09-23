New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.20. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 1,284,224 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

New Gold Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$743.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.16.

Insider Activity at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,500. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. In the last quarter, insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

