New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

