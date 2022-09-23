New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
