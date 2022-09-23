Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.13. 335,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

