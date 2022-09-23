Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,458,000.

XBI stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 695,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

