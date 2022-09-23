Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 122,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

