Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,324 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 114,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

