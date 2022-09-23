Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.