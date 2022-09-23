Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.51

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 233548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.
Newcrest Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
