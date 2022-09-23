Newfound Research LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $83.42. 109,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,012. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

