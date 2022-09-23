Newfound Research LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $112.06. 173,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,039,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

