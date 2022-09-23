Newfound Research LLC Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.