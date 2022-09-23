Newfound Research LLC Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
