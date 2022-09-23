Newfound Research LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $10,929,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.29. 75,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.