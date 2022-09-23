Newfound Research LLC Sells 104 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

