Newfound Research LLC Sells 72 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.82. 11,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,851. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

