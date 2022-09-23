Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.80

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 15573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

