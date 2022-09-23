Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.80

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 15573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

