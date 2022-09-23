North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.70

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 86579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.35.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,577.60. Insiders have bought a total of 654,600 shares of company stock worth $9,663,567 over the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

