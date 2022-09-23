Norway Savings Bank Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,331. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

