Norway Savings Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 9,107,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.