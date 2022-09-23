Norway Savings Bank Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,701. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97.

