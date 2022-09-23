Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 491,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,892. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

