Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $195,373.56 and $140,186.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins. Novara Calcio Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

