Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.