Octopus Titan VCT plc (OTV2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 22nd

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.72.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

