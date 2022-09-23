Octopus Titan VCT plc (OTV2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 22nd

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.72.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
