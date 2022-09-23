OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

